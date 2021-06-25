Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fouladvand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD
Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Fouladvand's Office Locations
Mohammad Fouladvand, MD333 E 34th St Ste 1F, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 686-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fouladvand is very knowledgeable and highly respected in his field. Initially I was seeing a different ophthalmologist who couldn't figure out the problem with my eye. Dr. Fouladvand immediately identified the problem and connected me with an excellent neurosurgeon. I have to see the doctor regularly so he can monitor my recovery from the surgery and he has always been very professional with me. He is very much to the point and you can tell, he is passionate about his field and cares about the well-being of his patients. Vivienne, his office assistant, is also great.
About Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154321446
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fouladvand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fouladvand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fouladvand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fouladvand has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Optic Neuritis, and more.
Dr. Fouladvand speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fouladvand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fouladvand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fouladvand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.