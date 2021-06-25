See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD

Neurology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD

Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Fouladvand works at Mohammad Fouladvand, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fouladvand's Office Locations

    Mohammad Fouladvand, MD
    333 E 34th St Ste 1F, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Optic Neuritis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Optic Neuritis

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Headache
Visual Field Defects
Vertigo
Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Wada Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cognitive Function Testing
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Nystagmus
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1154321446
    Education & Certifications

    • SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Fouladvand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fouladvand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fouladvand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fouladvand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fouladvand works at Mohammad Fouladvand, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fouladvand’s profile.

    Dr. Fouladvand has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fouladvand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fouladvand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fouladvand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fouladvand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fouladvand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

