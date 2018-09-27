See All Interventional Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mohammad Ghalichi, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Ghalichi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.

Dr. Ghalichi works at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jose Ochoa, MD
    2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2018
    Dr. Ghalichi is the most brilliant, caring Dr I have EVER been to. He is conservative in his recommendations, throughly explains everything, and truly cares about the health of his patients. I wish I could give him 10 stars!
    Houston, TX — Sep 27, 2018
    About Dr. Mohammad Ghalichi, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265697957
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Ghalichi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghalichi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghalichi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghalichi works at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ghalichi’s profile.

    Dr. Ghalichi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghalichi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghalichi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghalichi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

