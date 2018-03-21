Overview

Dr. Mohammad Ghani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Army Medical College, National University Of Sciences And Technology (Nust) and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Ghani works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.