Dr. Mohammad Ghazi-Moghadam, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ghazi-Moghadam, MD
Dr. Mohammad Ghazi-Moghadam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Ghazi-Moghadam works at
Dr. Ghazi-Moghadam's Office Locations
Amsterdam Urology Associates PC425 Guy Park Ave Ste 203, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Ghazi-Moghadam, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1023183746
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
