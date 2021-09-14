Dr. Mohammad Ghouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ghouri, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ghouri, MD
Dr. Mohammad Ghouri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Technologica De Santiago.
Dr. Ghouri works at
Dr. Ghouri's Office Locations
Ghouri Medical Clinic2032 Wynnton Rd Ste D, Columbus, GA 31906 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghouri is the best and most caring physician I ever had.
About Dr. Mohammad Ghouri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1851482020
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Center
- Universidad Technologica De Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ghouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.