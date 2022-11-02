Overview

Dr. Mohamad Haffar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Haffar works at Bassam Haffar, Inc. in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.