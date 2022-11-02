Dr. Mohamad Haffar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haffar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Haffar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Haffar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Haffar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mohamad Haffar MD117 7TH AVE, South Charleston, WV 25303 Directions (304) 345-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haffar?
Had 2 tests scheduled. Fibroscan was down so the office manager made the decision for me to have 2 visits instead of rescheduling. I held her accountable for her actions. 1st procedure the tech was more interested in my last name (Hamwi) & how I got it. 6 weeks later at Fibroscan appointment, I'm asked to fill out the same patient information from the 1st visit. Receptionist lied during accountability. Spoke to assistant office manager & was left waiting after my appointment time because they're up in their feelings about not doing their jobs. Cold gel was put on a patient with fibromyalgia & the tech got the assistant office manager to complete the test because of the discomfort She caused. Once test was completed, she assured me she would call with my test results. That was October 5th. I've left 2 messages w/no return call. Why were the tests ordered if I can't get the results? Love Dr. Haffar & his 2 assistants, the phlebotomist, and they lady that use to do check out.
About Dr. Mohamad Haffar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205995701
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Damascus Univ
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haffar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haffar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haffar works at
Dr. Haffar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haffar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haffar speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Haffar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haffar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.