Overview of Dr. Mohammad Haider, DO

Dr. Mohammad Haider, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, King's Daughters' Health and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Haider works at Dr. Haider Eye Care in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Madison, IN, Radcliff, KY and Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.