Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohammad Hajighasemi-Ossareh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Hajighasemi-Ossareh, MD
Dr. Mohammad Hajighasemi-Ossareh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goleta, CA.
Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh works at
Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh's Office Locations
-
1
TelaDoc7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Directions (805) 221-3880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh?
About Dr. Mohammad Hajighasemi-Ossareh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1144683137
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh works at
Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.