Dr. Mohammad Hajighasemi-Ossareh, MD

Neurology
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Hajighasemi-Ossareh, MD

Dr. Mohammad Hajighasemi-Ossareh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goleta, CA. 

Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh works at TelaDoc in Goleta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hajighasemi-Ossareh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TelaDoc
    7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 221-3880

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo

About Dr. Mohammad Hajighasemi-Ossareh, MD

  • Neurology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1144683137
Education & Certifications

  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

