Overview

Dr. Mohammad Hammoude, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Hammoude works at Endocrine Shores in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Washington Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.