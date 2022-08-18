Overview of Dr. Mohammad Hamshow, MD

Dr. Mohammad Hamshow, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Hamshow works at PEDIATRIC FACULTY PRACTICE in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.