Overview

Dr. Mohammad Haque, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Haque works at WellMed at Cullen Park in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.