Dr. Mohammad Hoque, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Hoque, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado
Dr. Hoque works at
Locations
Howard University Hospital2041 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20060 Directions (202) 865-6625
- 2 1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 130, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 717-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard University Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an absolutely wonderful doctor. He performed an endoscopy on me and I literally had no sore throat no pain at all afterwards and then he was able to diagnose the problem with my stomach prescribe me some medication and I was completely better in just a few weeks. He saved my life from constant nausea and vomiting and no appetite to 100% better and gaining weight in no time!!!
About Dr. Mohammad Hoque, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1093811341
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoque has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoque speaks Bengali and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.