Overview

Dr. Mohammad Hoque, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado



Dr. Hoque works at Howard University Hospital in Washington, DC with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.