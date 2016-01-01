Overview of Dr. Mohammad Hoque, MD

Dr. Mohammad Hoque, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Hoque works at IU Health Arnett Crdvsclr Svs in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Monticello, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.