Dr. Mohammad Hussain, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
52 years of experience

Dr. Mohammad Hussain, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hussain's Office Locations

    801 Saint Marys Dr Ste 203, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 479-8566

Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Dr. Mohammad Hussain, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003883265
    Education & Certifications

    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Tod Babies Chldns Hosp
    • Lady Reading Hosp
    • Khyber Med Coll
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

