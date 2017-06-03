Overview of Dr. Mohammad Hussain, MD

Dr. Mohammad Hussain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hamtramck, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Childrens Clinic Of Michigan in Hamtramck, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.