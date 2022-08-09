See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Zanesville, OH
Dr. Mohammad Ijaz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (15)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ijaz, MD

Dr. Mohammad Ijaz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ijaz works at Genesis Endocrinology in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ijaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Endocrinology
    860 Bethesda Dr Ste 2, Zanesville, OH 43701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 586-6690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coshocton Regional Medical Center
  • Genesis Hospital
  • Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Tobacco Use Disorder
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Tobacco Use Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 09, 2022
    Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Ijaz, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1124189592
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Ar
    Residency
    Residency
    • St. Barnabas Hosp
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

