Dr. Mohammad Imani, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Imani, DPM
Dr. Mohammad Imani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Imani's Office Locations
Associated Foot &4813 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-3338Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Imani, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134183643
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imani has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Imani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imani.
