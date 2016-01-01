Overview of Dr. Mohammad Jameel, MD

Dr. Mohammad Jameel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital and Regions Hospital.



Dr. Jameel works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.