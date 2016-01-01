Dr. Mohammad Jameel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jameel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Jameel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Jameel, MD
Dr. Mohammad Jameel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital and Regions Hospital.
Dr. Jameel works at
Dr. Jameel's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center (Brainerd)523 N 3rd St Ste 5, Brainerd, MN 56401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jameel?
About Dr. Mohammad Jameel, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114071602
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
- Regions Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jameel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jameel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jameel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jameel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jameel works at
Dr. Jameel has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jameel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jameel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jameel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jameel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jameel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.