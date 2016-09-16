See All Vascular Surgeons in Oceanside, CA
Dr. Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO

Vascular Surgery
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Oceanside, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO

Dr. Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad works at Coastal Surgeons in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oceanside Office
    3601 Vista Way Ste 203, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Coastal Surgeons
    3998 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 16, 2016
    Dr. Jamshidi literally saved my arm with his outstanding knowledge and skills when I developed a compartment syndrome from a surgical procedure. It is healing beautifully. His caring manner was most appreciated and encouraging. Add a bunch more stars for him!
    Dianne Buran in 642 Cortez Ave Vista, CA92084 — Sep 16, 2016
    About Dr. Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1891797023
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Western Reserve Care System-Forum Health
    Residency
    • Western Reserve Care System
    Internship
    • Western Reserve Care System
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad works at Coastal Surgeons in Oceanside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamshidi-Nezhad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

