Dr. Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO
Dr. Mohammad Jamshidi-Nezhad, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.
Oceanside Office3601 Vista Way Ste 203, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions
Coastal Surgeons3998 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Tri-city Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Jamshidi literally saved my arm with his outstanding knowledge and skills when I developed a compartment syndrome from a surgical procedure. It is healing beautifully. His caring manner was most appreciated and encouraging. Add a bunch more stars for him!
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1891797023
- Western Reserve Care System-Forum Health
- Western Reserve Care System
- Western Reserve Care System
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
