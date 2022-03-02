Dr. Mohammad Javed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Javed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Javed, MD
Dr. Mohammad Javed, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Javed works at
Dr. Javed's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates of Hudson County377 Jersey Ave Ste 410, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 987-5159
-
2
Cardiovascular Associates of Hudson County1931 Oak Tree Rd Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (201) 987-5178
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Javed?
Excellent Doctor with friendly staff and nice office environment. I would recommend Dr. Javed to my family and friends.
About Dr. Mohammad Javed, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1699750158
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Jacobi Med Center|Jacobi Med Center Bronx Ny
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Javed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javed works at
Dr. Javed has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javed speaks Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.