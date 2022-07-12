Dr. Mohammad Kaleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Kaleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Kaleem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Dr. Kaleem works at
Locations
Mohammad Kaleem, MD, FACC700 Zeagler Dr Ste 2, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 251-7779Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Three hour wait time to see him! Explains everything well. Very thorough!
About Dr. Mohammad Kaleem, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1982762712
Education & Certifications
- The Scripps Research Institute
- St Vincent Hosp-U Mass
- Quaid-E-Azam Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaleem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaleem accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaleem works at
Dr. Kaleem has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaleem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaleem.
