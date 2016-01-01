Dr. Walid Kamsheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamsheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walid Kamsheh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walid Kamsheh, MD
Dr. Walid Kamsheh, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Kamsheh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kamsheh's Office Locations
-
1
UM Shore Medical Group-Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Easton490 Cadmus Ln Ste 102, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 770-5250
-
2
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-6517
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamsheh?
About Dr. Walid Kamsheh, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1083611917
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamsheh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamsheh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamsheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamsheh works at
Dr. Kamsheh speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamsheh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamsheh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamsheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamsheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.