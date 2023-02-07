Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karbassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD
Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.
Dr. Karbassi's Office Locations
Front Range Eye Physicians205 S Main St Ste D, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 772-3611Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The way Dr. Karbassi runs his business provides large base of eye problems. He has the training, knowledge, & skills to resolve most issues. He has a base of associate specialists equally skilled investigating issues further for resolve/improvement of many conditions of the eye. He certainly has my respect & continued patronage.
About Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Brigham and Womens Hospital|U Rochester|University Rochester
- Boston Medical Center|BOSTON UNIVERSITY|Deaconess Hosp - Harvard Surg Svcs|Deaconess Hospital Harvard Surgery Svcs
- Deaconess Hosp|Deaconess Hospital
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karbassi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karbassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karbassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karbassi speaks Persian and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Karbassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karbassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karbassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karbassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.