Dr. Mohammad Kawji, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Aleppo - Syria (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology - Grand Rapids221 Michigan St NE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-8950
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
He was more knowledgeable than any dr I've seen regarding my prolactin levels
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Wayne State University (GME) &amp; University of Wisconsin Hospital &amp; Clinics - Madison (GME)
- Advocate Christ Medical Center (GME)
- Advocate Christ Medical Center (GME)
- University of Aleppo - Syria (SOM)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
