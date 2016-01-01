Dr. Mohammad Kazemi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Kazemi
Dr. Mohammad Kazemi is a Hematology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Kazemi's Office Locations
Astera Cancer Care9 Centre Dr Ste 100, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (908) 927-8700
Astera Cancer CareJ2 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mohammad Kazemi
- Hematology
- English, Persian
- 1235556531
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Hofstra School of Medicine/Northwell Health System
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
