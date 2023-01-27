Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD
Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kensington, MD. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid's Office Locations
-
1
Aruna Nathan MD PA10605 Concord St Ste 302, Kensington, MD 20895 Directions (301) 933-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
THIS IS DR. KHALIDS NEW STAFF, WE HAD TO GET RID OF EVERYONE WE TRIED TO HIRE DURING COVID, BECAUSE OF THE PROBLEMS LISTED.. WE ARE OPEN, WE ARE ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS, OUR PHONE NUMBER IS THE SAME AND WERE AT A BRAND NEW LOCATION IN KENSINTON ABOUT HALF A MILE AWAY FROM WHEATON PLAZA, PLEASE CALL US ANYTIME FROM MON-FRI BETWEEN 9AM-2PM! THANK YOU AND SORRY FOR THE UNFORTUNATE SITUATIONS FROM OUR UNTRAINED STAFF. 10605 CONCORD ST APT 302 KENSINGTON MD 20895!
About Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Panjabi
- 1972525897
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Tufts U Med Sch
- Lincoln Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid speaks Panjabi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.