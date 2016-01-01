Dr. Mohammad Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khalil, MD
Dr. Mohammad Khalil, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Medical School, University of Jordan, Amman, Jordan|University of Jordan and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Khalil works at
Dr. Khalil's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 110, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Khalil, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Internal Medicine Residency, Saint Louis University School of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Medical School, University of Jordan, Amman, Jordan|University of Jordan
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khalil using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khalil speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
