Dr. Mohammad Khamis, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khamis, MD
Dr. Mohammad Khamis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Of Chicago and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khamis' Office Locations
Northwest Urgent Care LLC5352 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 353-5047
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Of Chicago
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Humana
- Meridian Health Plan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Khamis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Bosnian, Russian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
- 1881687390
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Med and Science
- Rush University
- University of Belgrade
