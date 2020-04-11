See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mohammad Khamis, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (42)
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khamis, MD

Dr. Mohammad Khamis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Of Chicago and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Khamis works at Northwest Medical and Urgent Care Center in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khamis' Office Locations

    Northwest Urgent Care LLC
    5352 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 (773) 353-5047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital Of Chicago
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Asthma
Low Back Pain
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 11, 2020
    THE BEST DOCTOR EVERY
    CAROLYN BLACK — Apr 11, 2020
    About Dr. Mohammad Khamis, MD

    Internal Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English, Arabic, Bosnian, Russian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
    1881687390
    Education & Certifications

    Rosalind Franklin University Of Med and Science
    Rush University
    University of Belgrade
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khamis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khamis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khamis works at Northwest Medical and Urgent Care Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Khamis’s profile.

    Dr. Khamis speaks Arabic, Bosnian, Russian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Khamis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khamis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khamis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khamis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

