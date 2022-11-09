Overview of Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD

Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical School|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Kissimmee and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Khan works at Yusra Medical Associates, PA in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.