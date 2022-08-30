Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
- 1 11673 Jollyville Rd Ste B201, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 579-0304
-
2
Austin Oaks Hospital1407 W Stassney Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 440-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
During COVID, it was difficult finding a psychiatrist with availability and good reviews. Initially when I called his office, he was not accepting new patients. A few months later, I called again and was able to get a new patient appointment and I'm so glad that I called. He listens carefully, asks a lot of questions to assess the patient to determine the best treatment plan. I'm really glad he offers psycotherapy because often, with psychiatrist, I feel the medication management appointments aren't long enough for them to determine when to decrease the medications. It feels like he cares about long-term remedies and not just about continuing the prescriptions.
About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1568667251
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
