Overview of Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD

Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with State University of New York at Buffalo



Dr. Nasir Khan works at Vascular & Vein Center of NJ in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.