Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (12)
Map Pin Small Eatontown, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD

Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with State University of New York at Buffalo

Dr. Nasir Khan works at Vascular & Vein Center of NJ in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nasir Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular & Vein Center of NJ
    10 Industrial Way E Ste 103, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 641-8346
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology
    19 Davis Ave Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 897-3670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Popliteal Entrapment Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 03, 2017
    Dr. Khan was requested to consult about my sister Deb Miotto's loss of blood flow to lower right leg and foot do to an existing clogged stent/bypass in that leg. He elected emergency surgery and spent approximately 7 hours in surgery finding a location to insert a new stent/bypass and repairing additional issues with existing bypasses in her groin area. She has recovered nicely and after a 2 week stay at Jersey Shore Hospital she was transferred to Meridian Rehabilitation in Wall NJ.
    Woodbridge, NJ — Aug 03, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD
    About Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619102662
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasir Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasir Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasir Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasir Khan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis of Aorta, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasir Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasir Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasir Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasir Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

