Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Khan works at
Chandler3195 S Price Rd Ste 150, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 722-0239
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Khan’s for almost ten years. He is different from most neurologists and doctors I have met. Dr. Khan is a great doctor. He has a great bedside manner. He actually cares about his patients and demonstrates his commitment to them. He is compassionate and honest. I trust Dr. Khan with my life and my health. He listens to his patients and does not treat his patients like a number. He does not — like many doctors — treat his patients like they are cattle. He spends as much time with his patients as they need him to. He is not in medicine for money. He is empathetic, a good listener, caring, knowledgeable, friendly, and committed. He is a good man. He genuinely cares about the health and well-being of his patients and the community. Dr. Khan is willing to go above and beyond for his patients. He is a good man and a great doctor, neurologist.
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1659374866
- North Shore Hospital
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
