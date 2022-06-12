Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
East Setauket Office3 Technology Dr Ste 300, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-5220
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-2397
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I am Dr ,Ramachandra Reddy Kona from Hollbrook N Y , I consulted Dr Khan MD gastroenterologist on March24 2022 and underwent upper GI endoscopy at Stonybrook university Hospital NY on May 20 2022 . He took so much care I can not explain in words, To me he is quite knowledgeable gastroenterologist and he is meticulous in his work and keeps good relationships with his patients .I recommend any one to consult him and I wish him good future.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1659791663
- Internal Medicine
