Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD

Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Cancer and Blood Specialists of Louisville in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.