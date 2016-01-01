Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-4505
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
- Radiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861657611
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.