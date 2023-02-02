See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Naperville, IL
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (73)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD

Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Khan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Nerve Block
Steroid Injection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fracture
Knee Disorders
Kyphoplasty
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lumbar Discography
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection
Lumbar Medial Branch Block
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy
Lumbar Puncture
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection
Morphine Pump
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Percutaneous Disc Decompression
Polyneuropathy
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Stellate Ganglion Block
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Eric Beard — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922008143
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

