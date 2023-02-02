Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan is a very professional doctor with great bedside manners, he really takes the time to listen to his patients.
About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.