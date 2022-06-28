Dr. Khreiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Khreiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khreiss, MD
Dr. Mohammad Khreiss, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.

Dr. Khreiss' Office Locations
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-1000
Banner - University Medical Center1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor! He was our Angel. My moms body was completely septic after a small procedure from another doctor went bad. They failed to get her the help she needed and kept sending her home. The pain increased and she ended up in emergency for a week getting weaker and weaker the pain was beyond words. Finally after so much tests they couldn’t figure what was going on Dr Khreiss was brought in he was honest and let us know what the chances were which was the scariest thing I’ve ever heard in my life a 10% chance of surviving. A 3 hour surgery turned into 5 hours. Finally he came out and let us know she survived the surgery but the days to come would let us know the outcome the way he embraced my family we will never forget he checked on my mom as though she was family. My mom is 6 years later still healthy and Dr. Khreiss has stayed by her side through all of it. He is her angel. We will forever be great full to this amazing man.Thank you for keeping my mom here Dr. Mohammad Khreiss.
About Dr. Mohammad Khreiss, MD
- General Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023241544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khreiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khreiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khreiss speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khreiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khreiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khreiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khreiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.