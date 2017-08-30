Dr. Mohammad Koucheki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koucheki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Koucheki, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Koucheki Mohammad Hassan MD40 Elmo Dr, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 484-5525
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Koucheki didn't give up until he found what was wrong with me little boy. He had meningitis but didn't have the typical signs of it. Luckily it turned out to be viral meningitis and not bacterial.
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Dr. Koucheki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koucheki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koucheki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koucheki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koucheki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koucheki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koucheki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.