Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD
Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Al Madani works at
Dr. Al Madani's Office Locations
1
Elkins Park Family Medicine401 Township Line Rd Ste C, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-1188
2
Einstein Cardiology at Holmesburg8015 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions (215) 456-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My experience as a patient of Dr. Al Mandani was outstanding. He is very smart, caring, a great listener, thorough, and pragmatic. He is not an alarmist. I highly and enthusiastically recommend him for anything cardiology related. He is an outstanding healthcare provider.
About Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306009071
Education & Certifications
- University of Jordan
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Madani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Madani accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Al Madani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Al Madani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Madani has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al Madani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Madani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Madani.
