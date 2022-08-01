See All Interventional Cardiologists in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (53)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD

Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Al Madani works at Einstein Cardiology Associates in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al Madani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elkins Park Family Medicine
    401 Township Line Rd Ste C, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-1188
  2. 2
    Einstein Cardiology at Holmesburg
    8015 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-3930

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    
    About Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1306009071
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Al Madani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Madani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al Madani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al Madani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al Madani has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al Madani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Madani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Madani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Madani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Madani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

