Dr. Mohammad Majd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Majd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Majd, MD
Dr. Mohammad Majd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Harrison County Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Majd works at
Dr. Majd's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians' Medical Center4023 Reas Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 590-6935
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery2125 State St Ste 6, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 949-5933
-
3
Preferred Card of Kentuckiana LLC1919 State St Ste 104, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-2663
-
4
American Health Network of Indiana LLC4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 941-4500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Harrison County Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majd?
Took me two years to find him again but well worth the wait
About Dr. Mohammad Majd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1659362994
Education & Certifications
- Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majd works at
Dr. Majd has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Majd speaks Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Majd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.