Dr. Mohammad Malekzadegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malekzadegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Malekzadegan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Malekzadegan, MD
Dr. Mohammad Malekzadegan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA.
Dr. Malekzadegan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malekzadegan's Office Locations
-
1
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malekzadegan?
About Dr. Mohammad Malekzadegan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1881085207
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malekzadegan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malekzadegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malekzadegan works at
Dr. Malekzadegan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malekzadegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malekzadegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malekzadegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.