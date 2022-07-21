Dr. Mohammad Masroor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masroor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Masroor, MD
Dr. Mohammad Masroor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Emanuel Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Savannah Medical Specialists PC5354 Reynolds St Ste 505, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-1553
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Emanuel Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
I have been going to Dr. MASROOR for over 30 years and I have all the confidence in this world in him. He is honest, caring and compassion with his patients and I could never ask for anyone to be any kinder during my illness.
About Dr. Mohammad Masroor, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1306994157
- Bridgport Hosp
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Nishtar Med-Misericordia Ho
- King Edward Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
