Overview

Dr. Mohammad Masroor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Emanuel Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Masroor works at Savannah Medical Specialists PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.