Dr. Mohammad Mastali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Mastali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Mastali works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Ocoee10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 389, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 822-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, wonderful results, and a compliment of wonderful, cheerful nurses. I recommend the group without any reservation.
About Dr. Mohammad Mastali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- University Hi J a Burns School Med|University Tx Med School San Antonio|University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastali works at
Dr. Mastali has seen patients for Heartburn, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mastali speaks Persian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastali.
