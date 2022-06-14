Dr. Mohammad Mehdi IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehdi IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Mehdi IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Mehdi IV, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Locations
Pain Treatment Center of Delaware17274 Coastal Hwy Unit 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-2160
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr Mehdi 5 years ago and treated me my pain left shoulder 5 years. With a shot of cortisone I believe. I moved to Florida, I’m older now and my pain is starting to return again. But he’s in Dl and I’m in Fl. I have to say he was a kind gentle and professional young man. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mohammad Mehdi IV, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1982655965
Education & Certifications
- KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
- Pain Medicine
