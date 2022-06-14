See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lewes, DE
Super Profile

Dr. Mohammad Mehdi IV, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Mehdi IV, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.

Dr. Mehdi IV works at PAIN TREATMENT CENTER OF DELAWARE in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Treatment Center of Delaware
    17274 Coastal Hwy Unit 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 644-2160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leigh Harman, RN — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Mehdi IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982655965
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Mehdi IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehdi IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehdi IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehdi IV works at PAIN TREATMENT CENTER OF DELAWARE in Lewes, DE. View the full address on Dr. Mehdi IV’s profile.

    Dr. Mehdi IV has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehdi IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehdi IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehdi IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehdi IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehdi IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

