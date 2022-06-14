Overview

Dr. Mohammad Mehdi IV, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Mehdi IV works at PAIN TREATMENT CENTER OF DELAWARE in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.