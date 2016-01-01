Dr. Mohammad Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Memon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Memon, MD
Dr. Mohammad Memon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Memon's Office Locations
Bhudev Sharma MD98 James St Ste 300, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 838-4687Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Memon, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Cmdnj-Newark
- Cmdnj-Newark
- McKessport Hosp
- Liaquat Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Memon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memon has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Memon speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.