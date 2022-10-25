Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD
Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Texsan, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Mizani works at
Dr. Mizani's Office Locations
South Texas Renal Care Group215 N San Saba Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 212-8622
South Texas Renal Care Group12011 State Highway 151 Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 265-8155
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Texsan
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mizani?
5 stars for his facilities, staff, bedside manner, promptness, etc, etc. 10 stars for his kidney knowledge, his thoroughness and actually helping me increase my eGFR from 22 to 29 in only 3 months. It had been declining for 6 months. Now I have a brighter future. Thanks Dr Mizani!!!
About Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1497757660
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Unity Hlth Sys University Rochester
- Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizani accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizani works at
Dr. Mizani has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mizani speaks Persian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizani.
