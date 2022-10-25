See All Nephrologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD

Nephrology
4.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD

Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Texsan, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Mizani works at South Texas Renal Care Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mizani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Renal Care Group
    215 N San Saba Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 212-8622
  2. 2
    South Texas Renal Care Group
    12011 State Highway 151 Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 265-8155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Texsan
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2022
    5 stars for his facilities, staff, bedside manner, promptness, etc, etc. 10 stars for his kidney knowledge, his thoroughness and actually helping me increase my eGFR from 22 to 29 in only 3 months. It had been declining for 6 months. Now I have a brighter future. Thanks Dr Mizani!!!
    Wayne Marcy — Oct 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD
    About Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497757660
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    • Unity Hlth Sys University Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mizani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mizani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mizani works at South Texas Renal Care Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mizani’s profile.

    Dr. Mizani has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

