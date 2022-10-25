Overview of Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD

Dr. Mohammad Mizani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Texsan, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Mizani works at South Texas Renal Care Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.