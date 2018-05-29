Dr. Mohammad Moussavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Moussavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|University of Baghdad College of Medicine|University of Baghdad College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
RWJBH Rutgers Neurosurgery781 Route 37 W Ste 221, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (833) 200-0714
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moussavi?
I did my research for the rare brain aneurysm . No neurosurgeon would take my case. I feel truly blessed that I went to Staten Island University Hospital where Dr. Moussavi works. He is one of the few neurovascular surgeon that is able to treat very complicated brain conditions with minimally invasive surgical means. He is an angel! He is skillful, has excellent bedside manners. Truly a doctor that I would recommend for my loved ones.
About Dr. Mohammad Moussavi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1811144124
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Neuroscience Institute|New Jersey Neuroscience Institute|Seton Hall Univ Affil Hosps|Seton Hall University|Seton Hall Univ Affil Hosps|Seton Hall University
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Program|Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Program|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY|University of Baghdad College of Medicine|University of Baghdad College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moussavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moussavi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moussavi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moussavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussavi has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moussavi speaks Persian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.