Dr. Mohammad Mozayen, MD
Dr. Mohammad Mozayen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
Midwest Oncology Associates - a part of the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Centerpoint Medical Center3889 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 386-3930
- Research Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was referred to dr. Mozayen for chronic iron deficiency. He was very pleasant, patient and kind in explaining everything to me, why it should be a concern and what the treatment would be. After I completed a couple infusions and did a follow up he made an extra effort to check into a different health complaint. I highly recommend him.
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- University Of Damascus
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mozayen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mozayen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mozayen has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mozayen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mozayen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mozayen.
