Overview of Dr. Mohammad Naeem, MD

Dr. Mohammad Naeem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Naeem works at Therapeutic Partners Lllc in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.