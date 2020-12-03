Dr. Mohammad Naeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Naeem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Naeem, MD
Dr. Mohammad Naeem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Naeem's Office Locations
Therapeutic Partners Lllc60 Louis Prima Dr, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 327-5427
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to you very professional he was the first to give me medicine that is helping.
About Dr. Mohammad Naeem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1811253420
Education & Certifications
- LSU/Ochsner
- Lsu-Shreveport
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naeem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naeem speaks Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Naeem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naeem.
