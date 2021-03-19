Dr. Mohammad Najam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Najam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Najam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED.
Kashif Ali Qureshi MD PA11970 Wilcrest Dr Ste 101, Houston, TX 77031 Directions (281) 933-8017
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
The Best Pediatrics Doctors , Since 1991 he and his wife took great care of all our 4 kids. Very knowledgeable ,competent, Extremely caring Doctors. Excellent Staff.
About Dr. Mohammad Najam, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1942242482
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Pediatrics
Dr. Najam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najam speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Najam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najam.
